Arizona State Retirement System Buys 391 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PD. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $1,050,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $690,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 4.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 366,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after buying an additional 129,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.04.

In related news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $4,548,816 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PD opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.24.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.