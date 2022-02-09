Arizona State Retirement System Buys 5,905 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,175 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,638,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,600 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 848,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,620,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,822,000 after acquiring an additional 116,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

JELD opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JELD. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

