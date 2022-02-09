Arizona State Retirement System Has $705,000 Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $90.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

