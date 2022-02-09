Arizona State Retirement System Has $797,000 Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after buying an additional 377,859 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.73. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

