Arizona State Retirement System Sells 487 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIRT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,680,571 shares of company stock valued at $261,297,511 in the last 90 days. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.