Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.37. 12,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 388,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.14.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $10,035,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.
Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.
