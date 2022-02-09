Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) dropped 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 115,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,787,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 32.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,534,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,490 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 261.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,414,000 after buying an additional 9,152,461 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the second quarter worth about $153,645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 128.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,241,000 after buying an additional 1,121,494 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the second quarter worth about $9,616,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

