Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 22.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 108.9% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 60.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 174.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MBWM stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

