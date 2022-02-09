Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 21,599 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 124.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in IDT were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDT by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,139,000 after purchasing an additional 44,120 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in IDT in the third quarter worth $14,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDT by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDT by 30.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IDT by 78.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 29,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Get IDT alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.16. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $67.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $370.08 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 28.36%.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.