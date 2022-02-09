Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,367 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,424,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,004,000 after buying an additional 268,142 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,332,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 302,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 427.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 134,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $245.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

