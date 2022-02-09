Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.21 Million Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $29,097,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $644.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 40.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

ACBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

