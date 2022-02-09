Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 38.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 80,526 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 423.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $336,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRGI shares. TheStreet downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $250.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.20.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

