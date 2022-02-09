Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 19,477 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 34.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSBC opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

OSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

