Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 134,592 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,592 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after buying an additional 42,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CLDT opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $694.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $14.95.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

