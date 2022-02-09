Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) CEO Sells $184,037.40 in Stock

Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $184,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $704.40 million, a P/E ratio of 597.20 and a beta of 1.55. Artivion Inc has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

