Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) CEO Sells $184,037.40 in Stock

Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $184,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $704.40 million, a P/E ratio of 597.20 and a beta of 1.55. Artivion Inc has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.93.
About Artivion
