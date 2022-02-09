Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. Has $22.91 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 111,600 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 8.9% of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 615.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 330,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,575,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $225.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

