ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.80

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and traded as low as $20.19. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 60,260 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 45,017 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

