Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by Impactive Capital LP

Impactive Capital LP increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,866 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group comprises approximately 15.7% of Impactive Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Impactive Capital LP’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $199,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 648,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,544,000 after purchasing an additional 76,581 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,928,000 after purchasing an additional 63,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,340,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after buying an additional 52,225 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 213,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 51,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $6.08 on Wednesday, reaching $162.91. 3,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,333. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.