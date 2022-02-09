Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.880-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $512 million-$512 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $528 million.Ashland Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ashland Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashland Global stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

