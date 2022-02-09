ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,450 by Analysts at Barclays

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 2,900 ($39.22) to GBX 2,450 ($33.13) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASOMY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($54.09) to GBX 3,040 ($41.11) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($54.09) to GBX 3,850 ($52.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,684.00.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. ASOS has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

