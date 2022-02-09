Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.230-$5.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $737 million-$754 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $726.64 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $4.06 on Wednesday, hitting $143.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,890. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.60 and a 200-day moving average of $144.03.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

