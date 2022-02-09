Aspireon Wealth Advisors Sells 100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,813,535. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $138.22 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $463.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

