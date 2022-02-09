Aspireon Wealth Advisors Takes $213,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,665. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $207.21. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,769 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.