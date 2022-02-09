Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,683 shares.The stock last traded at $43.21 and had previously closed at $40.95.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $919.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.81.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,936 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $163,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,820 and have sold 31,003 shares valued at $873,221. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

