Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,683 shares.The stock last traded at $43.21 and had previously closed at $40.95.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $919.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.81.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Associated Capital Group Company Profile (NYSE:AC)
Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
