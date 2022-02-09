Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
AIZ opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.31. Assurant has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.90.
About Assurant
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
