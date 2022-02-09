Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIZ opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.31. Assurant has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.90.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

