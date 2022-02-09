AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 9.6%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s stock price traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.17. 21,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 969,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 24.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

