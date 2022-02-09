AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a £105 ($141.99) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($141.99) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.70) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($128.47) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($135.23) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,713.08 ($131.35).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,284 ($112.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,486.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,581.24. The stock has a market cap of £128.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.55. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($91.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,523 ($128.78).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.