Athanor Capital LP Acquires 45,604 Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Athanor Capital LP lifted its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,604 shares during the quarter. Athanor Capital LP owned approximately 1.04% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 20.0% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,917,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after buying an additional 319,113 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 3.5% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 856,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 192.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 662,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 435,851 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,301,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

BTAQ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,005. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.