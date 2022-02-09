Athanor Capital LP Has $1.45 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Athanor Capital LP lessened its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401,372 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AER traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.95. 46,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,901. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AER. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

