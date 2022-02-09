Athanor Capital LP Lowers Stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF)

Athanor Capital LP lowered its position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,141 shares during the quarter. Athanor Capital LP owned 0.30% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 245.1% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 414,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 294,079 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IPVF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 11,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,109. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

