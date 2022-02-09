Athanor Capital LP Reduces Holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Athanor Capital LP trimmed its stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,310 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP owned 0.22% of CONX worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CONX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CONX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in CONX by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,158,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 325,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CONX alerts:

NASDAQ:CONX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,901. CONX Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.