Athanor Capital LP Sells 13,759 Shares of USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)

Athanor Capital LP cut its stake in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in USHG Acquisition were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in USHG Acquisition by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of USHG Acquisition by 300.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 43.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUGS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. 3,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,085. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.32.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

