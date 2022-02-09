Athanor Capital LP Sells 16,197 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Athanor Capital LP trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16,197 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Athanor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 32,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $106,439,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 149.5% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 202,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $664,656,000 after acquiring an additional 121,250 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,695,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $203,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $12.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,240.71. The stock had a trading volume of 124,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,247.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,352.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.