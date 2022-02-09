Athanor Capital LP Takes Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Under Armour by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 107,291 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,258,000. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Under Armour by 13.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 56,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

NYSE UAA traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 171,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.