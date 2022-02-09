Atom Investors LP Purchases New Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,890,000 after buying an additional 300,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $483,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,103,000 after purchasing an additional 83,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,238,000 after purchasing an additional 88,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UHS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

UHS stock opened at $132.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day moving average is $136.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

