Atom Investors LP Purchases New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,671 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,745,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of PM stock opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

