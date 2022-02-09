Atom Investors LP Takes $782,000 Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,745,000 after purchasing an additional 789,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,282,000 after purchasing an additional 52,226 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,282,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 262,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,146,000 after purchasing an additional 86,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 212,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get EchoStar alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SATS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.52. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $504.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.