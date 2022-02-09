Atom Investors LP Trims Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Atom Investors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $43,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $95,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

SU stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.