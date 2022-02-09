Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stake Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 120.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Atrion were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atrion by 87.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Atrion by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atrion by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atrion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $646.90 on Wednesday. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $579.96 and a twelve month high of $805.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.16.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

In other news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.