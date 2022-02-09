Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Audacy Inc. is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with radio broadcasting group. Audacy Inc., formerly known as Entercom Communications Corp., is based in PHILADELPHIA, PA. “

Several other analysts have also commented on AUD. B. Riley raised Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

AUD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. 496,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.63. Audacy has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Audacy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Audacy news, CEO David J. Field bought 20,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $999,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Audacy during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

