Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post earnings of C($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$60.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.73 million.

Shares of ACB opened at C$5.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -1.66. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$4.74 and a 12-month high of C$24.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACB. Cowen lifted their target price on Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.00.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

