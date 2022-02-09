Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (OTC:ANEWF) Upgraded to Buy at Credit Suisse Group

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (OTC:ANEWF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $28.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.49% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. Australia & New Zealand Banking Group has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55.
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile
