Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (OTC:ANEWF) Upgraded to Buy at Credit Suisse Group

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (OTC:ANEWF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $28.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.49% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. Australia & New Zealand Banking Group has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

