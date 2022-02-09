Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.15.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $209.20 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.24 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

