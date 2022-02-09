AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2,096.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AutoZone has been generating record revenues since 23 consecutive years and the trend is expected to continue. AutoZone's high-quality products, store-expansion initiatives and omni-channel efforts to improve customer shopping experience are boosting the company’s market share. Ramp up of e-commerce efforts, solid reputation of the Duralast brand and maintenance of competitive pricing are supporting the company’s growth. Robust buyback program of the firm also boosts investors' confidence. However, AutoZone's store expansion plans are likely to strain its near-term financials and operating margins. Technology investments to improve electronic catalogue might limit cash inflows. Further, the stretched balance sheet of the auto parts retailer plays a spoilsport. Thus, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZO. UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,033.50.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,017.01 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,139.18 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,996.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,802.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

