Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Gap Down to $105.30

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $105.30, but opened at $103.10. Avalara shares last traded at $108.69, with a volume of 3,259 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -92.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.91.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,874 shares of company stock worth $6,481,981. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

