Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.02

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 17116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$22.89 million and a P/E ratio of -5.74.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

