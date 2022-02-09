Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $36.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. Avantor has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

