AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AVEO. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $119.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.15. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

