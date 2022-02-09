Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 205.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,588,000 after acquiring an additional 548,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,572,000 after buying an additional 53,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,135,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,423,000 after buying an additional 274,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 158.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,486,000 after buying an additional 1,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,464,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,155,000 after buying an additional 277,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $162,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 20,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $571,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,281. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.40 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.