Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Avient updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06. Avient has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

